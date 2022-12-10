DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $68.89 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

