Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.00. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 45,334 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.