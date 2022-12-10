eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $569.62 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. eCash has a market cap of $569.62 million and $5.00 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00640013 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00255237 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00052286 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,248,460,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
