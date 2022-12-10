eCash (XEC) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $563.83 million and $5.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,150.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00641370 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00251929 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00052334 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,247,967,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,248,017,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
