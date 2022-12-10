Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

