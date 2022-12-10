Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.21.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.1 %

EW stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 6,135,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

