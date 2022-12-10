Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51.21 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $934,075.87 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00506412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.30269745 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,287,709 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

