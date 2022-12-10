Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

ELAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 5,775,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.66.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 736,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

