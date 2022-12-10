Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.19 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and $77,692.30 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00006058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

