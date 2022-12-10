Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $446.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.24.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,464.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

