Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Down 1.5 %

ERJ opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.