Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $249,793.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00078261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025415 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,928,450 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

