Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

