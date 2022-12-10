Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.40. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 75,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.08 price target on shares of Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$20.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50.

In other news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$48,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,472,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,718,645.72. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,030 over the last 90 days.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

