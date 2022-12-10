Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

EPOKY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.