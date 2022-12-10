Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.83

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.76. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 4,400 shares.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
