ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $23.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240299 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00890145 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

