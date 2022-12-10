ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $23.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010778 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00239446 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00890145 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

