Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

