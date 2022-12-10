Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 5.7 %

ETSY opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,438 shares of company stock worth $26,910,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.