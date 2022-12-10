Everdome (DOME) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $64.00 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

