Everipedia One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.83 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $78.22 million and $12.83 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

