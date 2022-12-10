Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.21.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.