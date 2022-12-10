Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Express Stock Down 29.9 %
NYSE EXPR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Express has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
About Express
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
