Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Express alerts:

Express Stock Down 29.9 %

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Express has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Express

About Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Express by 43.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.