Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $156.58 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.