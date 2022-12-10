Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $967.51

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $967.51 and traded as high as $977.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $977.00, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $967.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $949.45.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.30 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $7.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
