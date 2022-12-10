FAT Brands Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
FAT Brands stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.12.
About FAT Brands
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.