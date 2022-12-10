FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 12,273.9% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.