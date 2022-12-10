Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,890

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,320.55.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Ferguson stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $391,174,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.