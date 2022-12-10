Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
FAR stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.72. The stock has a market cap of £67.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Featured Stories
