Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FAR stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.72. The stock has a market cap of £67.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

