FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $17,305.84 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $17,305.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 778,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 748,230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 594.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FibroGen

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.