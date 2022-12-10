Financial Avengers Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

