Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 4,540 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

