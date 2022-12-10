Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 876 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 7.9% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

