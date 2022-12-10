First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Up 1.4%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.
