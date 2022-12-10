First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.49. 349,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 413,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19.

