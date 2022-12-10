First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.25. Approximately 82,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 47,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

