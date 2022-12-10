First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.66. Approximately 373,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 387,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.