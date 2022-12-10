First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.04. Approximately 7,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28.

