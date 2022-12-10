First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $91.93. Approximately 24,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 45,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.
