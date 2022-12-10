First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading 3.5% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 9,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.