First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading 3.5% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 9,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

