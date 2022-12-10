First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 189,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 31,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

