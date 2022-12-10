First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Shares Down 6.4%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. 1,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 9.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.