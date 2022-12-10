Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.38. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

