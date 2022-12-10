Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,787 shares during the period. Fluence Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.44% of Fluence Energy worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 680,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Fluence Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.