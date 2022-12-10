Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $11.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

