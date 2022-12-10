Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.51

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.51 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 30.90 ($0.38). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.38), with a volume of 152,782 shares.

Foxtons Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £96.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 40,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £12,619.79 ($15,388.11).

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

