Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $162.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $140.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.