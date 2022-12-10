Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $4.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.