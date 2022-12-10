Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005808 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $3.32 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.64 or 0.30257318 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

